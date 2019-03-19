'Everyone is absolutely delighted and we all celebrated in style': Sunderland University nursing programme wins prestigious award

A ground-breaking nursing degree apprenticeship scheme which sees candidates study for up to five years while learning on the job has clinched a top award.

The apprenticeship programme, which was developed by the University of Sunderland in partnership with NHS trusts across the North East, is aiming to help save millions of pounds by tackling nursing staff shortages in the region.

A ground-breaking nursing degree apprenticeship scheme from the University of Sunderland has clinched a top award.

Sixty-four apprenticeship nurses from five different NHS trusts started their training at the university in January this year.

Now the pioneering programme has picked up the top award at the annual Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust Excellence Awards.

Held at Newcastle civic centre, the evening’s Chief Executive Award was handed to the Trust and University programme team. It is seen nationally as an innovative way to tackle national nurse staffing shortages, by training up talented healthcare support workers.

For this particular Trust the specific benefit of this partnership has been in the recruitment of Learning Disability and Mental Health Registered Nurse Degree Apprentices.

Sheila McQueen, Professor of Nursing and Continuous Professional Development at the University who led the apprenticeship development, and Jen Dent the new programme lead for the Nursing apprenticeships, said it was a huge surprise when the University’s name was read out.

Professor McQueen added: “Of course, everyone is absolutely delighted and we all celebrated in style.”

Trusts across the North East are delighted with the different approach taken to recruitment of Registered Nurses, which partly avoid the hefty costs of backfilling staff.

Professor McQueen and colleagues came up with the idea of this Programme model to cut the cost of staff cover as well as giving candidates more time to complete their studies, and to earn whilst they learn and develop.

Participants in the University of Sunderland’s Nursing Degree Apprenticeship programme are already employed in a hospital and have at least two years’ experience working with patients.