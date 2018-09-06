Charity calls on Sunderland public to try new activities for World Suicide Prevention Day

A charity which aims to stop more people from taking their own lives is calling on the public to try out a new exercise or activity to promote World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Inside Out Activity Day, organised by If U Care Share Foundation, will take place at Sunderland Wall in Pallion and will bring together fitness providers and health practitioners.

People can sign up online to try out a number of activities such as climbing, group circuit exercise, yoga and sports massage sessions which run throughout the day on Monday, September 10.

Those attending are encouraged to make a donation for each session but it is more about raising awareness of suicide and its effects.

Speaking about the event, fundraising and events manager Dominic McDonough said: “This is a great opportunity to experience some amazing new activities whilst raising awareness of a very serious problem.

“Don’t worry if you’ve never tried these activities before, this is your chance to try something different.

“You can just come down and enjoy one activity or stay all day and try them all.”

The activity day will end with a walk from Fausto Coffee in Roker to Wearmouth Bridge, allowing people of all abilities to walk the short journey at their own pace.

The event is being held to promote Inside Out, a campaign ran by If U Care Share Foundation which encourages people to turn their clothes inside out for the day to start a conversation about suicide.

This year the campaign is being backed by a number of local and national businesses, as well as celebrities such as comedian Frank Skinner, former England captain Alan Shearer and boxer Tyson Fury.

Speaking about the campaign Dominic said: “We are urging local people to get involved and sign up to Inside Out and get the conversation started about suicide.

“Suicide is the biggest killer in men under 50, the North East also has the highest rate of suicide in England.

“We hope that getting more people to talk about suicide can help to bring those rates down and let people know that there is always another way.”

People can sign up to Inside Out through the charity’s website at www.ifucareshare.com and can sign up to the activity day through its Facebook page or contacting Sunderland Wall directly on 0191 514 4234.