Charity abseil events raise more than £6,000 for Sunderland Royal Hospital departments

Kind-hearted thrill seekers scaled new heights to raise cash for worthy causes at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

City Hospitals Sunderland Charity ran its second abseil, with 21 staff as well as members of the public taking the challenge.

Yitka Graham supporting bariatric surgery.

Once again it was a great day for the daring fundraisers, with the Trust’s Fire and Safety Team making sure it was a resounding success and keeping everyone safe.

To date, the fundraisers have raised more than £6,300 for causes across the trust, from caring for those living with dementia supported by the Alexandra Centre to those receiving treatment on Ward C36 for head and neck cancers.

Yitka Graham, who works jointly with the NHS Trust and the University of Sunderland, took on her fear of heights to fundraise for bariatric services, of which she is a researcher.

“I feel great about facing my fear of heights head on,” she said.

“I had some very heartfelt support from my friends and colleagues in the Trust but my favourite came from Melanie Johnson (Director of Nursing and Quality) who completed the abseil last year; she told me not to look down.

“It might seem obvious, but those were the words I had in my head as I stood at the edge of the building.

“The atmosphere was magic, almost surreal, and the support from the hospital, the people who turned up to support all of us and of course my fellow abseilers really made the day.

“I love being a part of the CHS team; I have been affiliated to this hospital for the last 25 years – the last six as an honorary member of staff and it was a chance to give something back.

“With our patients, we hope to use the funds I raised to support a research study into the sexual and reproductive health of bariatric patients.

“Patients have told me that this is an area that it important to them, and they have given me a list of issues they would like to incorporate into a piece of research.

“Our patients have spoken and we are listening.”

Yitka has managed to raise £723, while volunteers and friends of Sunderland Cancer Support Centre have raised more than £2,800 to support those accessing the service.

Teams from the Alexandra Centre, Cardiology, and Wards C36, E36 and Paediatrics also took part.

The abseilers have raised more than £5,000 together from the latest event.

Staff and the public are already excited for July’s abseil, with 15 fundraisers already signed up.

Those wanting to take part should go to www.chsft.nhs.uk/abseil-july-2018.