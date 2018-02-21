Campaigners' anger as health chiefs vote to move hospital services from South Tyneside to Sunderland

Campaigners have reacted in anger over decisions made on the future of three key services at South Tyneside District Hospital.

A crunch meeting took place today at which representatives from both NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Sunderland CCG in public to make a decision on how they believe services should operate from the two sites.



They voted to combine all hospital-based stroke services to Sunderland, and to provide key paediatric and maternity services at the Wearside. You can view the detailed decisions here.

Campaigners at the hospital meeting

Speaking on behalf of Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign, chairman Roger Nettleship said: “We feel the consultation has been a complete sham.

Several months ago the CCG started a consultation on three pre determined options throughout there was never any sense they were listening to the clinical staff or the people of South Tyneside.

“Ken Bremner said in the meeting that he told the CCG, two years ago that no change was not an option, so in that consultation there was never any options that gave the people of South Tyneside anything other than worse access to hospital services.”

Mr Nettleship said the group’s solicitors have written to the CCG and that the campaign would continue.

He added: “We are still here and we will fight on. People have a right to these services.

Former Sunderland nurse Kathy Haq said: “I don’t think they have considered the patients of Sunderland or South Tyneside.

“Sunderland can’t cope with the patients from Sunderland, without the extra patients they will now get from South Tyneside.

“And certainly in maternity. I know a family member who had her baby at Sunderland at a time when mothers were coming over from South Tyneside and she said the midwives and maternity staff were running all over the place.

“You have Ken Bremner saying everything is fine, everything is not fine and it’s the workforce on the ground floor who will feel the extra pressure.”