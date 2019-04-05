Bradley Lowery Foundation urges families in need to use new support line service

A charity set up in memory of an inspirational youngster is offering further support to parents and carers of children with cancer.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is reminding North East families that there is help available every day with its new support line service.

Launched in March, the service was created with families in mind to ensure that those caring for a poorly child are looked after themselves.

The Foundation started in 2017 following the death of brave Bradley Lowery, who was six when he lost his life to terminal neuroblastoma cancer.

Mum Gemma, along with family, friends and supporters, created the charity to support other young people with their own awareness and fundraising campaigns.

And as the support line opened to the public, she revealed her own experiences of needing someone to talk to as she cared for her son.

The Foundation today took to social media to remind parents that help is available via the support line if they need it.

The information said: "When your child is diagnosed with cancer you put all your needs aside to care for them.

Mum Gemma has spoken of the importance of parents and carers having support.

"However, to be able to give your all, you need to look after yourself.

"Gemma understands only too well the importance of having a good support network, so we hope that parents will utilise the support service as much as they need."

The support service offers:

*Confidential service with a trained counsellor, who will listen and give you useful tips

Bradley Lowery lost his life in July 2017.

*A freephone number to make an initial appointment

*Once you have made the initial call, a trained counsellor will call you back at a time you have agreed

*Telephone appointments at a time that suits parents and carers, up to 9pm

*Opening hours between 8.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday

*Referral for face-to-face counselling if needed

Speaking at the launch of the service last month, Gemma said: "You can be the strongest woman or man in the world but things are going to get on top of you eventually.

"To be able to have that time that's yours that you can let your feelings go without worrying about anybody else's feelings is important."

For more information, visit the Bradley Lowery Foundation website.