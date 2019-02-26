12 messages of support for Sunderland midwife Helen Smith after Best of Health Award nomination

Patients have been sharing their memories of time spent with a Wearside midwife after she was nominated for an award.

Helen Smith, who is based at Sunderland Royal Hospital, has been nominated for a Best of Health Award by a mum, who said the midwife made her birth experience a "wonderful" one.

Speaking to the Echo, and admitting it would be "an honour" to win the prize, Helen said: "It is a really enjoyable job and and it is good to meet people.

“It is a really lovely feeling that you are helping people to achieve a nice birthing experience."

Helen began her midwifery training in 1990 and qualified a year later. She has worked at Sunderland Royal ever since.



She began her career with the NHS at the age of 17, as a student nurse in the Eye Infirmary.

Here are some of your messages for Helen from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Syeda Rahman: "I can't fault the midwives all are wonderful. Had the most horrendous pregnancy with my youngest and needed to visit hospital from 11 weeks until I had her at 28 weeks! Lovely, kind and very empathetic hope she wins."

Stephen Ashworth: "Helen delivered our son Harry in January this year. Amazing lady and a wonderful midwife. Very well deserved recognition Helen!"

Angela Bolton Ambler: "Well done to Helen I’m almost certain this lady helped bring my daughter into the world 20 years ago, very kind kind and patient she was."

Andrea Green: "Fantastic midwife & just an all round beautiful lady I have the pleasure of working with!"

Claire Proud: "Well done but don’t know how they can pick just one they all do amazing and especially the unknown ones in the prem baby unit ... they all should be hailed a credit."

Read more: Glowing praise for a Sunderland midwife - and now she's in the running for an award



Fiona Nightingale: "Lovely - Helen delivered my first born 21 years ago."

Donna Dodds: "She’s just delivered my son last Thursday wonderful midwife looked after me well."

Angela Warren: "Very well deserved for a lovely, hard-working lady."

Heather Lickfield Bashford: "She was on duty when I had my first in 2003. Absolutely amazing midwife."

Joanne Fisher Groves: "Helen helped deliver our grandson in January ... lovely professional lady and recognised me and think she helped deliver one of my three sons."

Helen Tate: "What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful woman."

Norma Rutherford: "Very important job."