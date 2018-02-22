Health worker found with hundreds of 'disgusting' images and videos of child porn on his computer

A health worker faces losing his job with the NHS after he admitted child porn offences.

Alan Leyshon, 62, blamed divorce and the breakdown of a later relationship for the "disgusting" images found on his laptop and tablet.

Damian Sabino, defending, told Teesside Crown Court that Leyshon's use of child pornography had no bearing on his job, which he had held for 14 years and which he would now lose.

He said that Leyshon, who had also served commendably in the Army, was supported in court by family and friends.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said that Leyshon pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images, including videos of children aged between two years and 10 years.

They involved 76 at the most serious Category A, including 60 videos, 17 at Category B with three videos, and 727 at Category C including seven videos.

Police raided his home on August 15 last year, and the charges put the downloading at between then and December 21, 2015.

The judge Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC told him: "A divorce or breakdown of another relationship with a partner is no excuse for resorting to these disgusting images."

The judge ordered the destruction of the laptop and tablet.

Leyshon, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for two years, with 30 days of rehabilitation activities, and he was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.