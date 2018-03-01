Health stalwart backs awards

A woman with 30 years of experience in midwifery has said she feels ‘privileged’ to help bring life into the world.

Jaqui Dyson, obstetrics and gynecology matron and practicing midwife at Sunderland Royal, has praised her dedicated team of staff for the vital work they do.

The team are the first point of contact for women who are pregnant and they provide care, advice and support throughout the antenatal period, labour and post natal period.

The team works with consultant obstetricians, GPs and health visitors to support and care for pregnant women and those receiving aftercare.

Jaqui who has been a midwife for 30 years said she is now seeing the next generation of families coming in to have their own children after initially helping to deliver them.

Jaqui spoke to the Echo to back the Best of Health Awards, which recognises excellence in the health service in the Wearside and South Tyneside areas.

She said: “We are a very compassionate team and are very flexible in our approach to work.

“We work well under pressure and can remain calm.

“It is an absolute privilege to share the experience of a baby being born and you often get to know the mum and dad and the whole family.

“But it can be challenging when some women have problems and indeed suffer loss.”

She encouraged patients and staff to nominate health professionals in the annual awards.

Jaqui added: “It is a lovely place to work.

“We have a lot of shining stars on our team who are just fantastic and deserve to be recognised.”

Jaqui and her team are an example of the people working in Sunderland’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

The categories.

l GP Practice of the Year;

l Hospital Doctor of the Year;

l Nurse of the Year;

l Community Nurse of the Year;

l Dentist/ Practice of the Year;

l Optometrist of the Year;

l Therapist of the Year;

l Care worker of the Year;

l Dental Nurse of the Year;

l Midwife of the Year;

l Pharmacist of the Year;

l Team of the Year;

l Customer Service/Unsung hero award;

l Long-term Achievement.