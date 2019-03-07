Health chiefs share their vision for the future of Sunderland Royal Hospital

Heath chiefs have outlined their ambitions for the future of hospital services in Sunderland.

Months of work - led by staff from both Sunderland Royal and South Tyneside hospitals - have resulted in phase two of the Trust’s Path to Excellence programme which is published today.

Dr Ian Pattison, NHS Sunderland CCG chairman.

Health bosses say ‘Updated Draft Case for Change’ takes on board the views of over 9,000 staff, patients and key stakeholders, and represents the early thinking on ways to potentially solve the challenges facing the NHS services.

Key highlights from the draft for Wearside include providing better access to consultant-led care which will result in better clinical outcomes for patients.

They also aspire to provide quick assessment for older people to reduce unnecessary hospital admissions and improve support services for all patients seven days a week.

There is also the ambition to create a centre of surgical excellence at South Tyneside District Hospital - to undertake planned operations.

This is part a vison to separate planned operations from emergency surgery

A new integrated diagnostic imaging centre is also on the wish list to help cope with the rising demand for diagnostic tests and

scans which is growing at 10% per year

Health bosses say they want to ensure continued 24/7 access to urgent or emergency care in both Sunderland South Tyneside and provide more care closer to peoples’ homes.

Healthcare leaders have again emphasised that both Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital will continue to exist and both hospitals are of ‘equal strategic importance’.

Changes are, they say, needed however so that both hospitals can work much more effectively together.

A series of drop-in events will soon take place throughout the city for people to share their views on the service.

Dr Ian Pattison, local Sunderland GP and chair of NHS Sunderland CCG said: “By publishing our ‘Updated Draft Case for Change’, we want to be completely transparent on the current thinking coming from our hospital teams and give people the opportunity to influence any future ideas that could eventually form part of a formal public consultation later in 2019.

“Thousands of people have already given their views since we published our initial Draft Case for Change in July 2018. This is now another important opportunity for local people to get involved and give us their feedback on what is important to them when accessing local hospital services.”

He added: “I would actively encourage people to consider the working ideas for hospital services and let us know any thoughts or ideas they may have.”

SIDEBAR

Consultation Events

Throughout March, NHS is seeking views on what is important to local people, and why, when accessing hospital care.

Drop in roadshows will take place over the coming weeks as follows:

Friday 8 March 9am – 11am Monkwearmouth Health Centre

Saturday 9 March 9am – 5pm Sunderland Market Place

Monday 11 March 9.30am – 11.30am Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre

Tuesday 19 March 9am – 11am Pallion Health Centre

Wednesday 20 March 10am – 2pm Boldon Asda

Thursday 21 March 8.30am – 10.30am Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre

Thursday 21 March 10am – 4pm Sunderland Asda

Friday 22 March 10am – 12 noon Houghton Primary Care Centre

Saturday 23 March 9am - 5pm Sunderland Market Place

Monday 25 March 10am – 12 noon Washington Primary Care Centre

Wednesday 27 March 9.30am – 11.30am Springwell Health Centre

Wednesday 27 March 2pm – 4pm Main Entrance, Sunderland Royal Hospital

Friday 29 March 10am – 12 noon Sunderland Eye Infirmary

An online survey and new video animation are also available online at

www.pathtoexcellence.org.uk for those who cannot attend a drop-in roadshow.