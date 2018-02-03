Head speaks of pride after school judged as outstanding by Ofsted once again

The principal of Whitburn Church of England Academy has spoken of his pride after the school received an outstanding Ofsted report once again.

The impressive rating - which includes both the school and the sixth form - follows an inspection in January which focused on the sixth form provision and whether the school was still providing an outstanding education for all students.

Principal Alan Hardie was praised for his ‘strong, determined leadership’ in the report, which said that the overall effectiveness of the school remains outstanding’ and that ‘teaching in the sixth form is equally effective as in the rest of the school.’

Mr Hardie said: “This is a fantastic achievement and I am extremely proud to lead such an amazing community.

“I am also incredibly grateful for the support from parents and carers, which is undoubtedly a huge part of Whitburn’s success story as an outstanding and world class school.

“The report is full of many wonderful comments and I am particularly proud that it recognises the dedication and hard work of our staff and governors, and just how amazing our students are through their exemplary behaviour and excellent attitudes which make them wonderful ambassadors for the school.

“I’m also very proud that students, parents and carers can be assured of the outstanding quality of our sixth form, which is a remarkable achievement under a very rigorous inspection process, which sets the bar very high”.

The report also said that sixth form students ‘through effective leadership have high aspirations, know where they are headed and feel well supported on their journey to get there’.

The school also achieved an outstanding rating in its last Ofsted report back in 2009.

The latest praise comes just weeks after the school was awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark Award, back in December 2017, which saw students demonstrate that they’ve developed World Class knowledge, skills and confidence during their time at Whitburn.

Chair of governors Jean Mulley, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Whitburn Church of England Academy has received such an outstanding Ofsted report. “It reflects the hard work and commitment of a dedicated principal and staff who work tirelessly to achieve such outstanding results.

“The Christian ethos of our school which pervades all areas of school life is very important to us and we are pleased that it has been recognised as one of the strengths of the school.

“I have an immense pride in the excellent overall behaviour and work ethic of our pupils and so I am extremely pleased that the Ofsted inspectors recognised this and praised our pupils so highly.

“The Ofsted process is extremely rigorous and to be deemed as remaining outstanding is a wonderful achievement and one that my fellow governors and I take enormous pride in.”