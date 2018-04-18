‘He could have killed someone’ - shocking damage to young driver’s car in Darron Gibson drink-drive smash

The owner of a car written off after it was hit by ex-Sunderland player Darron Gibson says he has never even had an apology from the footballer.

The 21-year-old Sunderland man said his Seat Ibiza was completely destroyed and he is now without a car.

Darron Gibson appeared at court on Tuesday. He will be sentenced on May 25.

Former Sunderland player Darron Gibson pleaded guilty to drink-driving following a crash on St Patrick’s Day in the city, during which he hit several parked cars in Dovedale Road.

He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The young victim, said: “I was getting changed and my mam shouted someone has hit your car.

“I went outside and I was in shock at the state of it. I didn’t know it was him at first and my dad said to come inside. I was obviously really angry at the time.

He could at least apologise One of Gibson’s victims

“He has never even so much as apologised, which I think is the least he could do.

“He could have killed someone, it could have been a very different story. If I had been in my car at the time I could have been killed or if someone had been on the path at the time, they would be dead.”

Read more: Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson facing jail after pleading guilty to drink-driving

The motorist said thankfully his insurance managed to cover the finance on the car, but now he has no car and no deposit for a new one.

He said: “I was hoping to upgrade the car in a year or two, but now I am back to square one and with no car.”

The young driver said he is hoping to get some sort of compensation following the incident and has been in touch with Sunderland AFC, who he says are trying to help him.

He said: “I don’t want to see anyone go to jail, but I do believe he deserves it for what he did.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ court heard the Republic of Ireland international, who has since left the Black Cats by mutual consent, was more than twice the legal limit.

Gibson, of Hale Road, Cheshire, will be back at court on Friday, May 25, for sentencing.