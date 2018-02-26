Have your says on plans for public order clamp-down in Sunderland

Sunderland residents are being urged to have their say on plans aimed at cutting disorder in parks and public spaces.

Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police are proposing plans for a city-wide Public Space Protection Order

A central Sunderland order was introduced in April.

The City Council is now consulting for an order to cover all Sunderland's open spaces from parks to shopping centres.

You can comment on the idea by visitng http://sunderland-consult.limehouse.co.uk/public/chief_executives_1/sppm/corporate/pspo_consultation_2018

The central order consultation last year received more than 300 comments with the majority in favour. Orders are possible with the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The first six months of this order saw 26 verbal warnings issued and one fixed penalty notice issued for anti-social begging.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, said: "A city-wide order would replace and update the current controls on the drinking of alcohol in public places, dog fouling and the keeping of dogs on leads.

"In summary, this is restricting the sort of behaviour that a minority of people engage in and that the majority of people find unacceptable.

"We should all be able to enjoy open public spaces free from nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

"Please take a moment to go online and have you say."

The council has the legal powers to introduce the order and it is jointly enforced with Northumbria Police.

Sunderland Chief Inspector, Sam Rennison said: "This is a great opportunity for local residents to have their say and play their part in helping us to make the city an even safer place and pleasant place to live, work and visit."

As part of the order officers have the option to give appropriate advice, formal warnings to stop and desist, or the issuing of a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice.

A city-wide order would allow:

* Alcohol control – Police and authorised officers have the power to confiscate alcohol in a public space excluding licensed premises where they believe it is causing or is likely to cause anti-social behaviour;

* Street Trading and Peddling – restricts any person engaging in anti-social/nuisance behaviour whilst street trading;

* Dog Control – prohibit dog fouling, exclusion of dogs to play areas and dogs on lead by direction;

* Psychoactive Substances – restricts the use of psychoactive substances in a public place.

Subject to the consultation, the order would run for three years and must be renewed or it would cease.