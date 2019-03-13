Hartlepool youngsters invited to make pizza at popular restaurant in the town

Hartlepool youngsters have cooked up a storm at a popular restaurant in the town.

Reception pupils from Eldon Grove Academy were invited to make pizza at Portofino, in Maritime Avenue, as part of a project that aims to teach them about different cultures and countries.

Portofino chef Noel Stamp giving a helping hand to Eldon Grove Primary School pupil and son Nate (centre) and his fellow pupil Korey Thompson.

The project called ‘where in the world are we?’ has seen the children, who are aged four and five, take part in a variety activities.

This week the pupils were learning about Italy and were able to find out about an iconic food from the country when they took part in the cooking session.

Owner Noel Stamp, provided all of the ingredients and the session for free as a way of giving something back to the school.

Noel, has two children at the school - Nate, five, and Scarlett, seven.

Eldon Grove Primary School pupils Frankie Bigwood (left) and Gracie McManus hold their pizza.

The 37-year-old, who has worked at the restaurant for 20 years, said: “Both of my children go to Eldon Grove so I have seen firsthand how good the school is.

“I thought it would be nice to give something back, so when the school asked me if I would get involved it was a no-brainer.”

A second group of children will also be going to the restaurant to take part in the session, meaning a total of 64 children will have taken part.

Assistant head teacher Claire Martindale, from Hartlepool, thanked Mr Stamp for his generosity.

She said: “As part of our early years curriculum, the theme for half term is ‘where in the world are we?’ which sees the children learn about different cultures and places.

“This week it was Italy and we normally make pizza in the classroom, but thought it would be wonderful if we could make the learning more real.

“We were invited to the restaurant and all of the children came back with a boxed pizza they made themselves.

“They loved it learned a lot from it.”