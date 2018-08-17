Harley-Davidson hearse send-off for motorbike-loving former serviceman

Have your say

A motorbike-loving dad has been given a stylish send-off, courtesy of a stunning Harley-Davidson hearse.

A procession of motorbikes turned out to celebrate the life of Raymond Little, who died on Friday, August 3, aged 62, after several years of health problems.

The bikers formed an escort as the hearse travelled from the family home in Conyers Crescent, Horden, yesterday.

Family members and friends had gathered at the Horden Salvation Army Hall to pay their respects before a cremation service.

Originally from Berwick, Raymond had served for 15 years in the RAF.

His hat was placed on the top of his coffin in tribute to his service, while former comrades, who knew him as ‘Geordie,’ were among the mourners in the congregation.

The service was led by the Salvation Army’s Major Leonard, who praised Raymond as a man who would do anything for his family.

Around 70 people filled the church and sang the hymns Abide With Me and The Old Rugged Cross.

After the cremation people gathered at The Bell in Horden for refreshments.

The family thanked those who attended for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy.

The Harley-Davidson hearse had been Raymond’s own idea, said wife Karen.

“That was what he wanted to do,” she said.

“He just loved motorbikes in his early life.

“He had heard about the Harley-Davidson and that was what he wanted, so that was what he got.”

After leaving the armed forces, Raymond had a number of posts.

“He did all sorts of little jobs,” said Karen.

He had been ill for some time: “He has not been well for a few years now.

“He had a bad heart,” said Karen.

As well as Karen, Raymond is survived by children Zoe, 40, Tina, 38, and 24-year-old Gareth, and step-children Lisa, 34, and John, 32.

