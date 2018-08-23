Hard work and dedication pays off for Sunderland students

Hard work and dedication has paid off for students at a Sunderland school.

The teenagers at Thornhill Academy are celebrating their GCSE results and staff are delighted with their success.

Lewis Clabby is thrilled with his GCSE results.

Among those who clinched outstanding results was Ruby Johnston, who got four 9s, one A*, four 8s, one 7 and one 6.

The delighted youngster is heading to Durham Sixth Form to study A-levels in French, English literature, maths and art.

She said: "I am really pleased with the results. I will definitely be going to university after college, but I don't know what I will study yet."

Lewis Clabby, 16, from High Barnes, got three 9s, two A*s, three As, two 7s, two 6s, one B and one C.

Abi Snowdon who is celebrating her GCSE results has already started on a career in travel.

He is planning to join Sunderland College to study A-levels in English literature, politics and history, but has no idea what he wants to do for a career yet.

Harry Barnes, 16, was over the moon with his GCSE results of one 9, four 8s, 1 A*, three 7s, two 6s and one A.

He said: "I am buzzing. I didn't think I would do as well as this."

The youngster is heading to Sunderland College to study maths, history and politics at A-level.

Ruby Johnston is happy with her great GCSE results at Thornhill Academy.

Abi Snowdon, 16, has already started on her career path after getting a place as an apprentice at Hays Travel.

The youngster was really pleased with her good batch of GCSE results, which included a 9 in art.

She said: "I started my apprenticeship three weeks ago and I love it. It is so good and I am really glad I did it.

"If I had gone to college I would have studied travel, but this way I can work and gain a level three NVQ in travel and tourism"

Harry Barnes clinched a great set of GCSE results.

Ian Redford, headteacher at Thornhill Academy, said it has been a lot of hard work for everyone with the exams being changed so much and a lot harder than before, so they are thrilled with the performances of the students.

He said: "We are really pleased with the results, broadly we have done about the same as last year.

"The students have achieved some of the highest grades with at least 16% getting one or more 9 grade, so we are really, really pleased with that.

"The staff have worked amazingly hard this year just to deliver the new specifications which are a lot more complex. The students have worked extremely hard as well. I don't think I could have asked any more of the staff or pupils."