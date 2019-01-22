Hard-hitting police recruitment video asks: 'Do you really want to be a cop?'

A hard-hitting police recruitment video shows a man jumping out of a window, suspects lashing out and armed officers inside a house.

Durham Police has released the video on its Facebook page as part of the force's latest recruitment drive.

Armed officers as shown in Durham Police's latest recruitment video.

Applications to join close at the end of this week.

Using bodycam footage from officers, it also shows the aftermath of serious car accidents and officers discovering drugs.

Entitled "Do you really want to be a cop?" it poses a number of tough questions to those watching.

A voiceover on the video asks: "Do you really want to be a cop?

Officers discovering drugs in Durham Police's latest recruitment video.

"Stand for hours in the rain protecting a crime scene?

"You will work days and night and probably miss a few of the bairns' birthday parties.

"You spend longer on the paperwork than you do on the beat but you will be the one walking into darkened buildings which might or might not be empty.

"You will be the one getting a mouthful of abuse from the very person you are there to protect.

A suspect jumping from a window in Durham Police's recruitment video.

"But that is who we are."

The post on the force's page reads: "Dream of working for the top performing police force in the country?

"Being a police officer is like no other job in the world.

"It’ll be the most challenging thing you’ve ever done, but it’ll also be the most rewarding.

"You’ll be the one running towards danger when everyone else is running away from it.

"You’ll see things that nobody else will see, and you’ll do things you never thought you’d do.

"But you’ll finish your shift knowing you made a real difference to someone’s life.

You were there during their hour of need, when they had nobody else to turn to.

"You’ll make a genuine difference to your community, and you’ll help make your town a better place to live."

Applications to join the force close this Friday.

Those applying must be over 18, have a full driving licence and be physically fit.

More information is available at https://www.durham.police.uk/Join-us/Pages/Recruitment.aspx