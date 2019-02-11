Grundfos raises thousands to help keep Sunderland’s children safe

Workers at Sunderland’s Grundfos plant have raised £4,000 to help keep the city’s children safe from abuse.

A host of events have been held over the past year at the Castletown factory in order to raise money for the NSPCC.

Events have included cake mornings, raffles, a charity football match, a World Cup sweep and a football match predictor.

A partnership with a local business which uses spaces in the car park at the site also made a contribution.

The thousands of pounds raised will pay for Speak Out, Stay Safe sessions at primary schools across Sunderland.

These sessions aim to equip children with the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe and protect themselves from abuse and neglect.

Children are taught to speak out if they are worried, and confide in either a trusted adult or Childline.

“The money so generously raised by the team at Grundfos will help to keep Sunderland children safe,” said Katy Carmen, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager.

“Each of these sessions cost £570 and we know they can make a difference.

“We rely on the help and support of local businesses, so we’re very grateful for the very generous donation from Grundfos.

“They’re a long-term supporter and I know they’ve made other generous donations in the past.”

Mark Lister, General Manager at Grundfos added: “Putting something back into the community is very much a priority for Grundfos and part of the company ethos.

“We’ve also raised money for Cancer Research this year.”

Mark, who sits on the NSPCC’s Sunderland Business Board, added: “It was important to us that the money raised went towards helping young people in Sunderland and that is exactly what will happen with the Speak Out, Stay Safe sessions.”

The NSPCC aims to deliver sessions into each of Sunderland’s 91 primary schools over a three-year period.

The local business board leads the NSPCC’s fundraising in Sunderland and is led by pharmacist Umesh Patel.

Sunderland Mayor Coun Lynda Scanlan also sits on the board.