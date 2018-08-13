Grieving widower's hospital parking fine slammed

Sunderland Echo readers have slammed a hospital parking fine imposed on a grieving widower.

The penalty was given on widower William Parkinson after he forgot to buy a parking ticket while rushing to his dying wife's hospital bedside.

Mr Parkinson, 82, from Cleadon, whose wife, Jeanette, 80, died before he arrived, was initially fined up to £70 by Parking Eye.

He paid the bill but has been told by bosses at South Tyneside District Hospital that the money will be returned to him.

His ordeal still prompted anger from the majority of readers responding to our story on our Facebook page.

Catherine Stockdale said: "How awful for this poor man, parking should be free at hospitals, no-one is ever going to be there for a jolly day out

Kelly Teasdale replied: "Was thinking the exact same thing. Poor bloke. That will have been the last thing on his mind."

Tracey Botham added: "Think parking should be scraped all together night and day. Last thing you need to do is find change and be worrying about getting a ticket when you have got someone ill in hospital. Should be free parking no matter what."

Billy Potts said: "Parking charges should only be enforced during the normal working 8.00-6.00 hours and free for anyone receiving regular treatment."

Debra Riley added: "Hospitals should have free parking. You are not there for a laugh, you there for a reason

Gary Anderson continued: "Everyone that’s in hospital should be able to get a one token for a family member or themselves to park.

Terry N Kirsty Black wrote: "Deepest condolences to this gentleman and his family at this sad time.

"Glad to hear common sense has prevailed in the end but should never have came to this."