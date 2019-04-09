Greggs recalls mini sausage rolls over fears they may contain plastic

Greggs is recalling its mini frozen sausage rolls over safety fears the pastry treats may contain small pieces of plastic.

The bakery giant's product, which is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores, has been recalled as it may contain small pieces of plastic.

The Food Standards Agency say this could present a choking hazard and it makes the sausage rolls unsafe to eat as it presents a safety risk.

No other Greggs products are known to be affected so your steak bakes remain risk-free.

Advice to customers who have purchased Greggs frozen Mini Sausage Rolls (16-pack) is not to eat them but instead return them to an Iceland store where they are eligible for a full refund.

The safety risk is affecting the batch code 18334 and the best-before date on the packs is November 30, 2019.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.