Green Beret honour as Sunderland teenager Joel Hassan becomes a Royal Marine Commando

A Sunderland teenager has joined one of the most elite units in the British military.

Joel Hassan has completed 32 weeks of gruelling Royal Marines training at Lympstone Commando training centre.

Now the dedicated 19-year-old has earned the coveted Green Beret to become a Royal Marines Commando.

The former Saint Aidan’s pupil and Everyone Active employee is a talented member of Sunderland Amateur Boxing Club,

He will now start his career at the elite 45 Commando Condor barracks in Scotland and is looking forward to exercises in Norway and the USA.

Proud parents Dean and Georgette attended the Commando training centre to watch see Joel presented with his Green Beret.