Great Britain Olympic champion Max Whitlock meets 100 schoolchildren at launch of gymnastics programme

A double Olympic champion has been on Wearside as he looked to inspire the next generation of gymnastic stars.

More than 100 children from Biddick Primary School in Washington joined two-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock at the launch of his gymnastics programme in Everyone Active centres across the country.

Max Whitlock at the launch of his Gymnastics Academy.

The initiative aims to get more young people healthy and active by offering them access to fun, engaging gymnastics sessions.

Children at the launch event became some of the first in the country to give the sessions a go.

The scheme was launched at Washington Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

Through their partnership, Everyone Active and Max have pledged to get one million children engaged in gymnastics by 2022.

They hope that this will be done through the delivery of the programme in more than 30 Everyone Active centres across the country, including the Washington venue.

Each session will give children the chance to develop and perfect their skills as they progress.

They will also have the opportunity to their hand on a number of apparatus and take part in activities set by Max and his elite coach wife, Leah, who has also been instrumental in the setup of the scheme.

Max, who is Great Britain’s most successful gymnast, led the sessions and spoke to guests about importance of providing high-quality access to gymnastics, as well as the benefits of introducing children to the sport at a younger age.

He said: “I am delighted to have teamed up with Everyone Active to ensure that more young people are given the opportunity to enjoy gymnastics.

“Training at an Everyone Active centre myself I know first had that their brilliant facilities, UK wide, offer scope to get children all over the country benefitting from the gymnastics programme.”

Everyone Active’s Activities & Funding Manager, Chris Duncan, said: “The partnership forms part of our major drive towards increasing sports participation, as it continues to decline across the UK.

“We firmly believe in the benefits of taking part sport at a young age and will continue to diversify our offering to provide opportunities to get involved in activities that are disappearing from the school curriculum.

Children at the launch of the Max Whitlock Gymnastics Academy.

“In addition, it is vital that we bridge the gap between participation levels of men and women in sport, and tackle the declining rate of participation in girls as they enter their teens.

“Through the partnership we aim to create a life-long passion for gymnastics from an early age.”

More information about how to get involved in the programme is at www.everyoneactive.com/MaxWhitlockGymnastics.