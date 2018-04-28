Grease is the word for fun-loving care home

A nursing home flung open its doors to show it is ‘hopelessly devoted’ to residents.

The staff at Peterlee Care Home threw themselves into National Care Home Open Day with a Grease-themed celebration.

Pink Ladies, from left Barbara Veattie, Christine Dunn, Lynne Benton and Karen James.

And, everyone had a blast while they enjoyed the celebrations at the Westcott Road nursing home.

Staff at the home dressed as characters from the popular movie, including a team transforming into The Pink Ladies.

Angela Rushton, activities co-ordinator at the home said they went all out to make the day special, including playing the movie in the cinema area throughout the day and serving up hotdogs to visitors.

She said: “We have lots of parties. In fact it’s any excuse for a party here.”

Hundreds of residential homes across the country took part in National Care Home Day.

The idea is not only to let people see what goes on in the homes, but to forge and strengthen community links.

It’s a chance for homes to celebrate all the different people, cultures and relationships in their area and show their community that care homes are friendly and happy places to be.

Care homes were encouraged to invite other organisations and officials along and the Mayor of Peterlee, Coun Mary Cartwright, went along to join the fun at Peterlee Care Home.

Edith Armstrong who celebrates her 90th birthday on the open day.

And, to make the day even more special, staff and residents were also celebrating the 90th birthday of Edith Armstrong.

Angela said: “As well as the open day, there was a big party for Edith. We had an Elvis impersonator come in to sing to her.

“Edith is a great singer herself, she is always singing and knows the words to every song.”

This year National Care Home Day organisers teamed up with CommonAge, NAPA and Person Centred Software and aligned with International Care Home Open Day.