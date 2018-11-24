Grandmother knocked off disability scooter in suspected hit and run

A Sunderland grandmother was left badly bruised after being knocked off her mobility scooter in a suspected hit-and-run.

Mary-Amelia Taylor, 65, was travelling to the shops on her mobility scooter on North Road, Hetton, when she was knocked over by a car which did not stop.

Brian Taylor with his wife Mary-Amelia after she was knocked off her motabilty scooter.

A passing driver went to Mrs Taylor’s aid, but the former baker is said to have made her own way home despite being badly bruised.

After later receiving treatment at Sunderland Royal Hospital, the grandmother-of-four is now back home in Lunesdale Street, Hetton, but has been left shaken by the incident.

Husband Brian Taylor, 63, said the man who stopped at the scene to help said he had dashcam footage which showed the incident and could lead to tracing the driver - but he left before the police were able to obtain it.

Now Northumbria Police has launched an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 9am on Thursday, November 22, or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Mr Taylor said: “My wife is registered disabled and she was going to the shops near the Hetton Centre on her mobility scooter when she went to cross the road.

“She saw no cars coming so went out into the middle of the road and a car hit her and didn’t stop.

“A driver who was passing stopped and picked her up and took her and the mobility scooter off the road.

“She managed to walk up the back to the house and when she came to the door she said she had been hit by a car.

Damage to Mary-Amelia Taylor's motabilty scooter, after she was knocked off.

“She asked me to go and get her scooter and while I was out one of my friends looked over her arms and legs, which were all bruised.

“She has just had a hip operation four months ago and she was worried about that.”

Mary-Amelia suffered heavy bruising to her arm and down her side following the accident and her mobility scooter, which she had only had for six months, was badly damaged.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 65-year-old woman was knocked from her mobility scooter at a crossing by a passing vehicle.

“The collision happened on North Road at around 9.15am on Thursday, November 22.

“Police were called after the incident, where the woman had sustained minor injuries, and inquiries are now ongoing to trace the vehicle involved.

“Officers believe there was a man who stopped to help the woman who had dashcam footage but has yet to contact police.

“Police are urging this man, or anyone who saw what happened or has information on the vehicle involved, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 211 – 22/11/2018.”