Graeme Park, Artful Dodger and Cee J to play Sunderland’s Sunniside Live

Three new acts set to bring an Ibiza-style party to Wearside have been announced for this summer’s Sunniside Live.

Organisers have confirmed that legendary Hacienda DJ Graeme Park, English Garage duo Artful Dodger and Cee J, a budding DJ/Producer of Sunderland-based Haze Records, will be play on the first night of the festival on Friday, July 6.

Crowds at Sunniside Live last year.

The latest acts look set to attract a lively dance crowd on the event’s first night, while the Saturday night, July 7, will welcome a host of indie favourites, with acts Cast, Reverend and the Makers and The Bluetones confirmed last week.

British soul act Soul II Soul has also been announced as a headliner for the Friday.

Now in its fourth year, Sunniside Live organisers have said they are expecting crowds of around 9,000 to turn out over the course of the weekend held at Sunniside Gardens - and have revealed that more major acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Co-organiser Sean Maddison, who runs Sunniside bars Gin & Bear It and Bar Justice said: “The Friday night is going to be a big Ibiza party night, whereas the Saturday night will feature Indie bands.

“I think both nights will be really well received and we have done a lot of work to get these acts to Sunderland.

“It is a great thing for the community and as there will be two completely different nights there will be something for everybody.”

A Battle of the Band competition will open again soon allowing up and coming acts to compete for a place at this year’s Sunniside Live.

Rockers Reverend and the Makers and 13-year-old Tom Smith from East Rainton are also expected to perform.

Energy consultancy Utility Alliance - which has headquarters in Hartlepool - has come on board as a sponsor of the festival.

Ian Willis, PR and marketing manager for Utility Alliance, said: “Sunniside Live goes from strength to strength, and this year looks like being the best ever with such a fantastic line-up on both days.

“We met with Sean and his team earlier this year and we couldn’t help but be impressed by his vision for this event and the plans he has in place to grow it moving forward.

“We are delighted to be in a position to be able to support the event, and we’re all looking forward to going along and enjoying what will be a superb festival in a unique location.”

The Early Bird tickets have now sold out and tickets are said to going quickly, so people are being urged to get them as soon as possible.

Tickets are £50 for a weekend pass, £27.50 for a Friday night ticket and £34.50 for a Saturday ticket, visit: www.sunnisidelive.co.uk