Good Samaritan called 999 five times after rider falls from horse on cliffs

A Good Samaritan says he was forced to dial 999 five times as a horse rider lay injured after a fall in South Shields.

Andrew Mitchinson was out jogging near to Souter Lighthouse in Whitburn, when he came across the injured rider, her friend, and their two horses, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

The Nissan worker was asked to call for help, but it was over an hour before an ambulance arrived.

It’s thought the rider has suffered a shoulder injury.

Ambulance chiefs say the incidfent was initially logged as a less serious injury.

Mr Mitchinson said: “When I arrived at the scene one lady was lying injured and the other was trying to hold on to two horses, one of which was being a bit of a handful.

“I rang an ambulance and was asked to go and wait on the side of the road. I did that for 15 minutes then went back. I then rang twice more and I was just getting a vague answer as to where they were.

“The poor woman was freezing. It was bitter on the cliff tops.”

Mr Mitchinson, from Whitburn, ran to the nearby lighthouse to ask for blankets to keep the injured woman warm, before calling the ambulance service twice more.

Meanwhile teams from the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and the Sunderland Coastguard and Rescue were also dispatched.

He said: “I tried to make her as comfortable as possible with the blankets.

“Another runner had brought his car over in case the ambulance didn’t turn up, and a dog walker also came with a duvet.”

Mr Mitchinson then helped the other horse rider walk back to Whitehall Stables, with both of the horses, before he returned home.

He said: “I’m not sure how the injured lady is doing, but I hope she is recovering well.

“It was a very long time to have to wait for help out there in the freezing cold.”

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service has said the fall was initially recorded as a category three incident - which are usually responded to within 120 minutes – before it was upgraded.

He said: “Initially this was a category three incident when the first call was recorded at 7.07pm , however it was upgraded due to concerns for the injured woman.

“At 8.17pm an ambulance was at the scene and the woman was taken to Newcastle’s RVI for treatment.

“A hazardous area response crew were also in attendance to assist with the poor lighting conditions.”

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said on its Facebook page: “Together with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, called to assist North East Ambulance Service regarding a lady who had fallen from her horse on cliff tops near Souter Lighthouse.”