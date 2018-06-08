‘Good’ news all round at primary school after inspector calls

Leadership cited as ‘inspirational’ has helped a South Tyneside school to maintain its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

But headteacher Caroline Marshall was not the only person at Marsden Primary School praised by the education standards inspectorate.

Other leaders were identified as having an abundance of ‘resolute’ determination to improve areas that require most attention.

Governors were also found to be passionate and committed to the school, displaying a wide range of skills and expertise and ‘robustly’ holding leaders to account.

Inspector Darren Stewart said he found a calm, orderly and respectful atmosphere where pupils benefiting from a broad and balanced curriculum - backed by a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities.

In his report, following the first inspection since February 2014, he states: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education.”

Of Mrs Marshall, he adds: “Your inspirational and determined leadership has strengthened the school community.

“You and other leaders are realistic and reflective. This has ensured that your school improvement plan is precise and detailed.

“Governors are passionate and committed to the school. They have a wide range of skills and expertise.”

Mr Stewart highlighted the school’s determination to sustain and improve the progress of disadvantaged pupils.

He also said clear procedures were in place so that staff knew their responsibilities, with training that allows them to identify early where intervention is needed.

Mr Stewart also identified that strong leadership was supported by a standard of teaching that is high quality within the early years.

Here, sessions were well planned and delivered, and all adults had high expectations of what children can achieve.

He added: “Pupils’ personal development and welfare are excellent.

“Pupils are well cared for and receive a wide curriculum that contributes to their spiritual, moral, social and cultural development.

“Marsden Primary School is welcoming of all, and difference is celebrated. Staff at the school are exceptionally caring. Pupils’ attendance is high.”

Mrs Marshall and her deputy, Mrs O’Brien, said that they were thrilled that the inspector had recognised the school’s achievements.

They said, “We know how special every single child who wears the Marsden badge is, but it is wonderful for somebody to enter our school and recognise the amazing children we have”.