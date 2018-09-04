Golf tournament raises thousands for Cancer Connections

Have your say

A tournament at Whitburn Golf Club recently raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The day was in aid of Cancer Connections and was a huge success.

The event was supported by a number of local businesses and individuals who either took part as a team or sponsored a hole on the course.

Jim Simpson, from Whitburn Golf Club, organised the whole event with help from other members at the club.

A total of £4,025 was raised through the tournament and an evening event that followed.

Deborah Roberts, manager and co-founder of Cancer Connections, said: “We are absolutely humbled by the amount of support given to this event.

“Jim Simpson and his members did an absolutely amazing job of organising such a brilliant event.

“It is such a fantastic club and we would love to be more involved with them in the future.

“The committee, staff and members were so welcoming and went above and beyond to host this whole day.

“The evening event was sold out and we had three fantastic singers and an brilliant auctioneer who all worked free of charge and gave their time to support us.

“It really was a fantastic evening with wonderful food and excellent company.”

The day’s golf competition was played on the Texas scramble format.