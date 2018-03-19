Go Outdoors and Home Bargains in store for Sunderland shops

New life is to be breathed into part of Sunderland’s B&Q store when it is taken over by Home Bargains.

The business has been given the green light to carry out a series of alterations to the empty unit in Trimdon Street, Deptford, as it looks to launch a new base next door to the DIY shop.

Pallion Retail Park in Sunderland, where Go Outdoors has applied to make changes to a unit.

Morrisons had been planning to open in a section of B&Q and carried out work to split off part of the hardware store into two units after B&Q decided to downscale the size of its business there.

But when Morrisons’ plans failed to progress, it looked to find another retailer to take on the site, with Home Bargains’ parent company TJ Morris sought out by the supermarket firm to occupy the shop.

Home Bargains has signed a deal for the freehold of the building, with a new shop front and changes to the car park agreed.

However, it is remaining tight lipped over when the shop could be open to customers and how many jobs it will create.

A spokesman said: “While we can’t confirm an opening date just yet, we are currently recruiting for a number of roles across the country and would encourage those interested to head to our careers website for more information.

“As a result of our constant growth, we’re always looking for new staff across the country.”

Meanwhile, 50 jobs could be on the way as part of plans to turn an empty unit in nearby Pallion Retail Park into a Go Outdoors store.

Its plans show it wants to install a mezzanine floor inside Unit 2 on the park so that it can display “bulky” items such as bikes, activity equipment, tents and camping furniture for customers to view.

Planning documents show the application refers to a unit which neighbours Iceland and Dunelm in Woodbine Terrace, with 50 full-time or equivalent jobs to be created.

In its search for a new store in the city, it considered moving into the Homleside area, Bridge House, the former JS Sports store in High Street West, the former Crowtree Leisure Centre land, the Vaux site, close to the minister, in an area known as the Mac Quarter, former Joplings store in John Street, into an area off Park Lane, on Fawcett Street and Sunniside.

In its assessment of the wider area of Pallion, its researchers said it has a “strong retail offer” and that the centre of the area is “vital and viable.”

Home Bargains already runs stores in Blandford Street in the city centre, Byron Place in Seaham, The Galleries Shopping Park in Washington, in Station Road, Jarrow, and last year moved into the former B&Q store in South Shields.

Go Outdoors also plans to open a store in Durham and has existing outlets in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.