Girls who want to have fun can join new Sunderland group

A new girls’ group has been launched in Sunderland and is urging youngsters to join.

There are spaces available at new Girls Friendly Society Grindon group for girls aged 8-12.

Members of the Girls Friendly Society try their hand at baking.

Helen Morrell, Regional Development Coordinator for the North East, said: “Our GFS groups are great places for the girls to have fun, make friends and learn new skills.

“This alone can have a significant impact on how they feel about themselves, other people and the world around them.

“Girls get the chance to engage with an exciting and varied programme of activities from camping and local trips out, to taking part in creative sessions and learning

new skills.

“Our GFS volunteers work together to plan and run activities, events and trips out for groups of girls and young women all across England and Wales.”

The society is a charity which was established 144 years ago to provide opportunities for girls and young women to have fun, make friends and develop their confidence, well-being and resilience in a single gender non-judgemental space.

Potential girls, young women and their parents can find out more about group, try out some activities and chat to the volunteering team by going along to one of the sessions, which are held at Grindon Young People’s Centre in Grindon Lane on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Helen said activities take place in a safe, non-judgemental, single-gender space where play and socialising are encouraged through positive relationships with fellow GFS girls and female volunteer role models.

She said sessions offer opportunities for girls and young women to play, be creative, get active, develop skills and a sense of belonging, feel good about themselves and most importantly, to have fun.

To sign up for the group and attend a session, visit www.girlsfriendlysociety.org.uk/register or you can find out more about the GFS Grindon Group here at

www.girlsfriendlysociety.org.uk/gfsgrindon.