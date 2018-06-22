Girls lift trophy after winning football tournament

A team of girls are showing football is not just a game for the boys after keeping their nerve in a penalty shootout to win a trophy.

Boldon girls Under 10s took on teams from across the country in a tournament held at Flamingoland, in Northj Yorkshire

It was the first time the girls have competed in a national tournament so to win it was an excellent result. Shannon Mcsweeney

After making their way through the rounds to the final - they finally won the right to lift the winners trophy after what coach Jacqui West called a “nerve-racking” penalty shoot out.

Jacqui said: “They played numerous games demonstrating a full commitment, determination and outstanding team work.

“The girls won the final going to penalties. It was a tough, nerve-wracking few minutes but with the continued support of their coach Shannon Mcsweeney, the girls with their goal keeper kept their composure and professionalism.”

The girls won the final game of the tournament, held last month, 4-2.

It was the first time they had taken part in a national event of this kinds and coach Shannon said she was “proud” of the girls and their achievements.

Shannon who took over as coach mid-way through the season said: “It was the first time the girls have competed in a tournament like this, so to win it was an excellent result.

“It is their first season playing together and they have also gone on to win the Russell Foster League Spring Cup. They have all done well and we’re so proud of them.”

Now, as they head towards pre-season training they are looking forward to the future and hope more girls will come along and join their team. The club, which continues to train during the summer holidays, is currently looking for players from school years four and five and six.

Jacqui added: “We’re always looking for new players. Whatever their ability, if they like football and want to get involved and join our group of enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking girls then we would love to see them at training.”

Sessions are held at Brinkburn Community Centre in Harton Lane on Tuesdays at 5.45am until 7pm.

For information on the team contact Shannon Mcsweeney ‭07969 952197‬ or Jacqui West 07793231558.