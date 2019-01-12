Girl group Elle’s night of music is a hit in raising cash for cancer charity

A girl band who reformed to help give 2019 a sparkling start are celebrating the success of their charity event.

Trio Elle were in the running in the X Factor television talent show back in 2009 and reformed for a night of entertainment especially for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Elle on stage as they held a night of entertainment to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The evening, held at Jarrow Civic Function and Events Suite, has raised £1,600, with more donations expected.

The group is made up of twins Emily and Lorna Smith, 33, from Boldon Colliery, and friend Karen Leigh, 35, from Wardley, who say they are proud to have collected so much through the event.

Karen, a degree programme secretary at Newcastle University, said: “I’m thrilled to say it went very well and we have raised £1,600 so far and our JustGiving page is still open so one or two extra donations are still coming in.

“We managed to sell all of the tickets, so it was a great atmosphere having the venue full, with most people up on the dance floor during our second set.

“The raffle was very popular as well with all of the tickets being sold before we even went on stage.”

Elle, who made it through to the boot camp stage of the ITV show, sung some of their favourite songs on the night, which also included a raffle and buffet.

Tracks from films, theatre shows and pop hits such as Beyonce’s Halo and Don’t Let Go by En Vogue were included in their set.

It was there first for seven years, with previous performances including a show at Bents Park as part of the summer programme of events around the time of the show.

Elle during their X Factor appearance.

Emily, who works as a police contact handler, Lorna, the manager of a shop in Newcastle, and Karen were moved to help the fund in recognition of “amazing work” with each moved to support it because they all know someone who has been diagnosed with the disease.

They added they want it to be a celebration for all those whose lives have been affected by the illness.

The group also sent their thanks to businesses including Halo and Capelli in Hebburn, Giovanni’s in Jarrow and Leonardo’s in Boldon for donating prizes to be won on the night.

They also sent their appreciation to the venue for its support in putting on the event.

Donations can still be made to the fund via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-smith97.