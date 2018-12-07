Gift of Christmas kindness given to children’s ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Christmas cheer will be passed on to youngsters as they recover from illness thanks to the generosity of kind-hearted supporters.

Norman Imms and wife Cathy, from Peterlee, have made their latest donation to the children’s unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The children were delighted and it was such a joy to see them, it was really nice. Norman Imms

They have put together the packages with the help of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is based in Eden Lane in their home town.

They visited the hospital to present 75 parcels filled with chocolate, colouring books and crayons, which will be given to children as they are cared for or are getting ready to head home after their treatment is complete.

It is the second donation Norman, 73, and Cathy, 67, have made this year thanks to the support of the Mormon group.

Norman said: “We met in the chapel and wrapped up the parcels ready.

“The children were delighted and it was such a joy to see them, it was really nice.

“We’ve been doing this for three years now, the Easter eggs and the Christmas parcels.

“When they have been poorly in hospital, it is so lovely knowing you have brought them some happiness.”

He added their thanks to representatives from the Mormon church and the hospital for its letter of appreciation following the presentation.