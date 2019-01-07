Get ready to go Gung-Ho! as world's biggest 5k obstacle course and fun run comes to Sunderland

The world's biggest fun run - complete with huge inflatable obstacles - is coming to Sunderland.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k will take adults, and kids, back to the days of Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout as they clamber over and through giant inflatables.

Warming up

The course – which includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides amongst other obstacles – will be filled with enough air to inflate more than 80 MILLION footballs, and comes to Herrington Country Park on Saturday, September 14.

The event is the brainchild of former Cbeebies presenter Alex Winter, who came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

He is delighted to be able to bring his creation to Sunderland for the first time: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a

Knockout and Gladiators," he said.

"Like many others, I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance! Now I am giving the people of Sunderland and thrillseekers across the North East the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

And they're off...

"This will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we are sure they will have an absolute blast in the process.

"There will be fun, thrills and spills for everyone taking part. So come on Sunderland, show us how Gung-Ho! you can go."

More than 200,000 people have taken on Gung-Ho! since it started in 2015, with tens of thousands more expected over a seven-month UK tour next year.

There are 5,000 places available at the Sunderland event.

Getting under way

"This will be our fifth year of touring, and we are sure this will be the best year yet," said Alex.

"Since we started we have visited the North East on two occasions, and both events have been fantastic – people have really shown the Gung-Ho! spirit.

"Even though we have visited the region before I’ve wanted to bring Gung-Ho! to Sunderland for a while now and now we finally get the chance. I can’t wait.

"We can’t wait to see as many people as possible duck, weave, climb and slide their way across the course. Tickets increase in price the closer we get to the event, so book up now!."

Tackling one of the obstacles

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised by charity runners, adding to hundreds of thousands of pounds already raised for good causes at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need.

Runners, who must be at least 4ft tall, receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! T-shirt and headband, while spectators can attend for free.

Tickets to all Gung-Ho! events are currently on offer for just £28 up until midnight tonight.

Tickets and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk. Check out Gung-Ho! updates by searching ‘Gung-Ho!’ on Facebook and on Twitter, at @begungho.

Running the gauntlet

Enjoying the run

Celebrating success

Foam fun