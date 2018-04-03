Get crafty today for worthy cause

A creative business owner is hosting a unique fundraiser to celebrate its first birthday today.

Lucy McKelvey, from East Boldon, runs Lucy Locket Land – a shop which offers craft materials and workshops.

Lucy Locket Land.

Now a year on since the shop opened, in Dovedale Road, Seaburn, Lucy is holding an all-day knit group from 10.30am to 8.30pm to raise cash for raising money for St Benedict’s Hospice in Sunderland.

Lucy decided to raise funds for the hospice to mark the 30th anniversary since she moved to the North East with her family so that her dad, Dr Tim Lovel, could take on the post of consultant at St Benedict’s.

She said: “My father had been working as a GP for many years but had increasingly been drawn to caring for the terminally ill.

“He always told me how important it was to take the fear out of dying and make the terminally ill as comfortable as possible.

“I have always been hugely inspired by my dad and although I didn’t follow him in his medical career, I do share his passion for helping and caring for people and have put that at the forefront of how I run my shop.”

The shop has since become a community hub and holds three knit groups a week, as well as a skills club and workshops.

Entry for the day - which will feature refreshments and a tombola - is £5, of which £4 will go direct to St Benedict’s Hospice.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucylocketlandshop