Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison to talk sex with Sunderland students

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison will be part of a celebrity panel discussing sex in a university event later this month.

Media students and staff from the University of Sunderland will be joined by the I’m a Celebrity television series winner, who is from Newcastle, and Embarrassing Bodies presenter Dr Christian Jessen next week.

Professor Clarissa Smith, from the University of Sunderland.

Hosted by BBC Radio 5 Live's Anna Foster at Sunderland's National Glass Centre, the panel will be discussing sexual health, sex and relationships, sex and society and the future of sex.

Activist and model Munroe Bergdorf and the university’s own Professor Clarissa Smith, co-editor of the Porn Studies journal, will also attend the event on Tuesday, November 20.

Munroe Bergdorf was the first transgender model in the UK for L'Oréal although after a racial row she was dropped by the cosmetics and beauty company.

The conversation about the nation’s sex life will focus on three main areas: sexual health, sex and society, and sex and relationships.

5 Live teamed up with the University Sunderland to host the high profile interactive audience debate with experts and the community talking honestly about the issues.

Students are also helping to produce the event for the radio station.

Jenny Wotherspoon, programme leader in social media management at the university, said: "It's brought up some really interesting conversations and debates among students who, it turns out, do not usually discuss sex and issues around sex openly among friends.

“It's pushed them as journalists to explore, research and conduct interviews with people about issues that are outside their comfort boundaries, looking at everything from case studies of young people paying for sex and conversations about sex among people with disabilities to the influence of reality TV on perceptions of sex.

“It's been great for students to be part of this and build those links with the digital 5 Live team.”

Subjects across the day will include sexually transmitted infections to swinging, porn to sex education in schools, consent to cheating, good sex, no sex and bad sex.

The discussion between students, staff and the panel will take place at the University of Sunderland’s National Glass Centre between noon and 2pm.

People can follow and join in the debate using the hashtag #sextakeover on the day.