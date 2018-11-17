Geordie Shore and Sunderland AFC stars brave the cold to raise more than £20,000 with Centrepoint Sleepout

Reality TV stars and Sunderland AFC first teamers were among volunteers who braved the cold to raise more than £20,000 for two good causes.

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and Abbie Holborn and Black Cats players Alim Ozturk and Robbin Ruiter joined dozens of fundraisers who swapped their beds for sleeping bags to raise money for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint and the Foundation of Light.

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout.

More than 80 people bedded down in the concourse at the Stadium of Light as part of Centrepoints annual Sleepout.

Proceeds raised from the event, which was sponsored by train operator Grand Central Rail, will help Centrepoint and the Foundation of Light to support local young people in turning their lives around by gaining essential life skills, tackling physical and mental health issues and helping them to move into education or employment.

Before bedding down for the night, fundraisers were given a better understanding of the way in which both charities help local young people through workshops and activities.

Jess Sullivan, Centrepoint’s Regional Fundraising Officer, was delitred with both the turn-out and the amount raised.

It was fantastic to have the support of so many sleepers who braved a bitterly cold night at the Stadium of Light for our fifth Sleep Out event here. Jess Sullivan

“It was fantastic to have the support of so many sleepers who braved a bitterly cold night at the Stadium of Light for our fifth Sleep Out event here,” she said.

“To have over 80 people taking part, who together raised £20,000 for our work in the North East, was amazing.

“While it would be impossible for us to replicate the reality of spending a night on the streets with nowhere else to go – participants certainly felt the cold and experienced the discomfort that some homeless young people have had to endure.

“The money that has been raised will help support young people in the North East as they tackle the physical and mental health problems caused by homelessness and gain the skills and confidence to find work or return to education.”

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout with Abbie Holborn and Nathan Henry from Geordie Shore

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout.

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout with Sunderland AFC Alim Ozturk (L) and Robin Ruiter

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout.

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout. From left fundraisers Donna Dobson and Paul Goad, Sunderland AFC Robin Ruiter, Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn and Nathan Henry, Sunderland AFC Alim Ozturk, Centrepoint Director of Housing Martin Gill and Centrepoint Zinnia Young

Stadium of Light Centrepoint Sleepout with Abbie Holborn and Nathan Henry from Geordie Shore