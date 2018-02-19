Gentoo staff back Random Acts of Kindness Week

Gentoo is helping vulnerable Wearside families come clean.

To mark Random Acts of Kindness Week, the housing association Gentoo looked at different ways to give back to local communities.

One of the charities that benefited was Hetton New Dawn, who are dedicated to improving the lives of financially vulnerable people.

Gentoo donated more than 50 hygiene kits, each containing basic toiletries such as a toothbrush, toothpaste and soap, which will be distributed to individuals and families through Hetton New Dawn’s ‘Place of Welcome’ drop-in sessions for the vulnerable and homeless.

A further 450 hygiene kits were also donated to other beneficiaries including Space4, Bethshan Church, Bede Tower and Holmewood House.

Hilary Avent, Hetton New Dawn Community Development Worker, said: “New Dawn supports many people who are in need and are financially vulnerable, through our ‘Places of Welcome’ drop-in sessions.

“This generous donation will mean that we are able to provide much needed hygiene supplies and I’m sure it will make a huge difference to the people we help.”

Another project that benefited was a luncheon club in Easington Lane.

Each week, more than 40 residents come together to enjoy a freshly cooked lunch, organised by volunteers (including Gentoo staff).

This time, attendees were treated to a performance by singer Jessica Dale, a former contestant on Gentoo’s Genfactor talent competition, who gave up her own time to attend.

Michelle Meldrum, executive director (operations), Gentoo Group, said: “At Gentoo, we believe in inspiring people to make a difference in their community, and it’s been fantastic to see so many people volunteer their time and efforts this week.

“We know that even the smallest gesture can make a big difference.”