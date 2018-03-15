Gadgets: 5 of the best kettles

We look at 5 of the best kettles

Morphy Richards Evoke Pyramid Kettle, www.johnlewis.com, £59.99

The Evoke Pyramid Kettle from Morphy Richards won’t keep you waiting for your morning cuppa thanks to its 3kW element for rapid boiling. Plus, with its generous 1.5L capacity you can make up to 6 drinks at a time - perfect for when you have guests.

DeLonghi - Chrome argento jug kettle, www.debenhams.com, £70.00

The Argento range from De’Longhi is a design statement in its own right, and this cordless jug kettle, with its unique retro look, will add that extra bit of style to any kitchen. Exclusive scratch resistant exterior.

Breville Lustra Kettle, www.tesco.com, £30.00

Add a touch of style to your kitchen with the Breville® Lustra jug kettle in grey. Its stylish grey body features stainless-steel details for a luxury feel. With a powerful 3kW element for fast boiling and a large 1.7-litre capacity, this kettle is practical too.

Bosch Town Stainless Steel Kettle, www.johnlewis.com, £39.99

Update your kitchen worktop with this sleek and modern TWK78A01GB brushed stainless steel Kettle by Bosch. Contemporary and sleek, this kettle will add instant style to your home, and with a 1.7 litre capacity and 3000 watts of power, it’s lasting performance is as strong as it’s modern design.

Morphy Richards Accents Pyramid Kettle, www.argos.co.uk, £44.99

Add a touch of designer chic to your kitchen with the new Ivory Cream Accents traditional pyramid kettle. Combining classic retro style with all the functional features required in today’s kitchen, this kettle will make a colour statement in your kitchen. Complete the look with a coordinating range including fridge freezer, microwave, kettle, toaster and capsule coffee machine.