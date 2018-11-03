Funeral to take place for highly respected Cleadon and East Boldon councillor

The funeral of a highly respected South Tyneside councillor who took his residents to his heart will take place next week.

Coun David Townsley was described by those who knew him and who he represented as one of life’s “genuine” people.

He had such a positive impact on those he came into contact with and was respected by so many. Les Watson

He died on Tuesday October 23.

He was 43.

The father-of-two, who had been elected to represent the Cleadon and East Boldon ward for Labour in 2016, quickly made an impression with his “dedication” to helping improve the lives of residents within the wards.

He was one of the main driving forces behind keeping East Boldon Library open, getting behind a team of volunteers who took on the running of the venue following council cash cuts.

Paying tribute to the councillor, Les Watson, chairman of the East Boldon Library group, described him as a “genuine man” who had such enthusiasm.

“He had such a positive impact on those he came into contact with and was respected by so many. He will be such a big miss to us all.”

As well as being a ward councillor, he also held the position of Chairman of the new Education and Skills Performance Panel, and had a keen interest in ensuring training opportunities were available for residents to match up with roles available and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

A service will take place for Coun Townsley at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday November 6 at 10.30am.

The family have asked for those attending the funeral to wear bright colours and for family flowers only with any donations in lieu to be made to Ward 18 of Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Hospital.