Fundraiser walks 500 miles in aid of Sunderland skin cancer counselling service

A fundraiser lived up to famous song lyrics and walked 500 miles in aid of a skin cancer counselling service.

Steve Martin echoed I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by Scottish duo The Proclaimers after heading north of the border to complete the arduous North Coast 500 route in aid of Sunderland-based MelanomaMe.

His efforts have so far raised £4,500 for the service and he is hopeful that further events near his Brighton home will take the final total to £6,000.

Kerry Rafferty, joint managing director of MelanomaMe, praised the retired police officer for his 25-day marathon and added: "I would just like to say a massive thank you to Steve for literally going so far on our behalf.

"This money will help us get out into the community to meet people and also pay for the printing costs of our materials."

Kerry, 40, from Washington, founded MelanomaMe with friend and joint managing director Elaine Taylor after fighting the illness herself in 2015,

While melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the United Kingdom, with around 13,500 new instances a year, nearly 90 per cent of cases are deemed to be preventable.

Now based at 15 Lowthian Terrace, in Washington, trained staff travel throughout the region to present advice workshops to leading employers such as HMRC, BT and Barclays.

They also hold sessions locally in churches and community centres.

The Northern Coast Way, aimed mainly at motorists and cyclists, stretches up Scotland's east coast from Inverness to John O'Groats and then back to Inverness via the west coast.

Steve, 58, was inspired to support MelanomaMe as his family know a friend of Amanda Seymour, 42, from Chester-le-Street, an account manager at chartered surveyor firm e.surv, who died in August last year after melanoma spread to her brain.

It was his second marathon fundraising trek after previously walking the length of the British mainland from Land's End to John O'Groats in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Steve said he was happy to help a "smaller charity this time around" and added: "My cousin died of cancer in Ireland and I decided I was going to one, raise money for charity, two, get fit, and three, see the country.

"This was harder than Land's End to John O'Groats as it's mainly done by camper vans, cars and cyclists and I had to dodge traffic."

Further information about MelanomaMe is available from (0191) 4174500 or online at www.melanoma-me.org.uk

