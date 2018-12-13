Fundraiser tops £1,400 in memory of ‘shining star’ Sheldon Farnell

A fundraiser to support the heartbroken family of Sheldon Gary Farnell who died of suspected sepsis raised more than £1,400.

The beloved four-year-old died last month less than 24 hours after he was sent home from Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Sheldon with mum Katrina Farnell

Hundreds of friends and family attended Sheldon’s funeral on Monday - to say goodbye to a boy who brought smiles and happiness to so many.

The community has joined together to support his grieving family and mum Katrina Farnell.

The Sheldon Gary Farnell Shining Star Fundraiser, which took place on Sunday, raised more than £1,407 - including a donation of more than £500 from The White Lion pub in Houghton.

The event, which was held at the Burnmoor Cricket Club, saw entertainment such as face painting, a magician, glitter tattoos, visits from Elf, the Grinch and Paw Patrol characters.

More than 150 prizes were donated for a raffle including tickets to see Sunderland AFC play, food hampers and restaurant vouchers.

The raffle will be drawn at fundraising disco which will take place today.

One of the organisers, Shirley Robson, who has been a friend of the family’s for years, said: “I can’t thank everyone who donated prizes and funds enough.

“We have had 159 prizes donated for the raffle which is amazing, we just didn’t have time at the event on Sunday to do it all.

“So we’re hosting a disco at Burnmoor Cricket Club so we can draw the raffle and have an auction.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming, we want to do as much as we can to raise awareness of sepsis.

“I also want to thank Sepsis UK for their support.”

Entrance to the disco, which will take place between 7pm and 11pm tonight, cost £1 for an adult and entry for children is free.

Money raised at the event will go to Sheldon’s family, who live in Houghton.