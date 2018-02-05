Funding fears for Sunderland as leaders hit out over cuts

City leaders have warned Sunderland is facing a crisis in funding.

The city council has said it is looking at a 4.99% Council Tax rise from this April.

Councillor Robert Oliver, leader of the Conservative members of Sunderland City Council.

If that gets the go ahead, the vast majority of households - some 77,820 Band A properties across the city - would pay an additional £43.08 a year more, from £863.21 to £905.29.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, has warned there is a crisis over the level of cash it gets from Central Government.

The concerns have been raised ahead of a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, when motions relating to Local Government Finance Reports will be discussed following on from Prime Minister’s Question Time.

It comes in the wake of actions by Northamptonshire County Council, which is led by Conservatives, which has issued a Section 114 notice.

Labour in Sunderland are calling on the Government to address the serious under-funding of local Government nationally. Councillor Harry Trueman

Labour members on Wearside say this has “effectively declared itself bankrupt” with emergency spending controls put in place with the exception of statutory services for protecting vulnerable adults and children.

Coun Truemen has demanded the Government “takes urgent action to address the funding crisis in local Government.”

He said: “Labour in Sunderland are calling on the Government to address the serious under-funding of local Government nationally.

“Council budgets have been cut by around 50% since 2010 - more than any other section of the public sector.

Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Harry Trueman.

“What that means in Sunderland is that as a city we have had cut over £300 million from our budgets.

“In Sunderland, 63% of properties are in Band A, that means we are not able to raise locally anywhere near the amount of money we need to cover the cost of providing our services.

“Only 13% of the council’s budget is raised from Council Tax - that is why we are so dependent on Central Government funding and have been so affected by the drastic cuts forced upon our city over the last eight years.

“If we are to prevent other council’s from falling over the same cliff edge that Tory-run Northamptonshire County Council has, then Theresa May needs to act now and ensure that all councils have the funding they need to provide the services local people deserve.”

But the city’s Conservatives says the council is under pressure because of a series of costs which are under scrutiny.

Councillor Robert Oliver, leader of the Tory group on the council, said: “Residents of Sunderland will be more interested in their local council proposing to put up council tax by 5% than the goings-on at a faraway council in Northamptonshire.

“There, it is not a simple case of the effects of austerity as the government has raised concerns about financial mismanagement and sent in inspectors earlier this year.

“In Sunderland, the local taxpayer is being hit hard by the loss of control over Children’s Services which has needed a £4million bailout following an inadequate rating.

Sunderland Conservatives oppose the increase in council tax being put forward by the Labour Group and will soon put forward its own plans to reduce waste.”