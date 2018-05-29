Fun times are coming: The Hoppings is back!

Everybody scream! The countdown has started to Europe’s biggest funfair, The Hoppings.

Whether you love a spin on the waltzers, a rumble on the dodgems or just can’t walk past a hook-a-duck stall without having a go, get ready for all the fun of the fair.

Town Moor in Newcastle will be transformed into a giant showground from Friday, June 22 until Saturday, June 30

The countdown is on to the return of The Hoppings, Europe’s biggest and best travelling funfair.

Town Moor in Newcastle will be transformed into a giant showground from Friday, June 22 until Saturday, June 30, for what has been a Newcastle tradition for 136 years.

More than 300 attractions – from gentle rides for tiny tots to hair-raising white knuckle rides for the fearless – will keep thousands of thrill-seekers entertained, just as they have done for decades.

And for the very brave, there’s likely to be the return of AIR, Extreme and Wild Mouse – screams almost certainly guaranteed.

Better still, during the run up and during the fair, there are dozens of chances to win prizes and grab discount vouchers on The Hoppings’ social media sites.

The Hoppings Highlights

To kick-start the action, the funfair will be accompanied on the first weekend by the Newcastle Military Show, the north east’s leading military exhibition.

Running on over the weekend of June 23 and 24, it’s a chance to witness exciting battle-scene displays, get up close and personal with military machinery and listen to the music of the highly talented Fifth Fusiliers band.

Vehicles that have seen action and helped keep the peace in world trouble-spots will be on show, and there’ll be tonnes of opportunities to get involved and put your own military abilities to the test.

But for many, The Hoppings means just one thing – thrills, screams and plenty of laughs.

This year’s fair will see the return of traditional favourites, including the ghost train and the dodgems. And for adrenalin junkies, The Ice Jet and The Exciter will be making an appearance.

Younger visitors can enjoy rides specifically for children, including Hook-a-Duck, tea cup and saucer, and the Helter Skelter.

History of The Hoppings

Thrill-seekers will be following in the footsteps of hundreds of thousands of people who have enjoyed the fun of The Hoppings fair.

It first arrived in Newcastle 136 years ago as a temperance fair, when Victorians were preaching the virtues of being teetotal.

A counter-attraction to the boozy goings-on at the annual Race Week at nearby Newcastle Racecourse, it was an instant hit.

Today’s fair with its increasingly exciting rides is a far cry from the original steam-driven, ornately carved and decorated roundabouts of the past. However, the fair remains an alcohol-free event.

But why is it called The Hoppings? It could be because the word ‘hopping’ means a dance in Middle English.

Another idea stems from sack-like tops and pants travellers used to wear. They often became infested with fleas from animals travelling with the fair, and people could be seen ‘hopping’ about, itching from the bites.

Or it might simply come from the Anglo-Saxon word ‘hoppen’ meaning funfair.

Make the most of it

The Hoppings will be running competitions on its social media pages before and during this year’s fair, with T-shirts, hoodies, keyrings, ride vouchers, caps and badges up for grabs.

Look out too for discount vouchers on the website. The launch of vouchers will be announced on The Hoppings’ social media platforms, including its Facebook page.

Getting to the showground is easy by car or bus. It’s just off Great North Road by car and main bus services, with onsite parking available.

The nearest station for visitors travelling by Metro is West Jesmond, a short walk to Town Moor.