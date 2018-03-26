Fun-packed calendar at The Alnwick Garden this Easter

Spring is finally making overtures, suggesting it’s ready to reveal itself – just in time to take the family for Easter celebrations at The Alnwick Garden.

Easter is always a time to celebrate the earth shaking itself to life again, but perhaps it’s never felt so necessary as this year – when the winter has lasted an age. Perfect time, then, to head to The Alnwick Garden and enjoy the season.

Here are their must-see events for all the family

Egg decorating is a beloved Easter tradition, so head to the crafty cottage en masse with your little ones showing your creative flair, decorating eggs and making Easter bonnets. March 29-31.

What could be grander than a procession of ducks? On March 31, The Alnwick Garden will be holding their Annual Duck Race, at 2pm, down the Grand Cascade. Ducks cost £2 a piece and all proceeds go to The Stephen Carey Fund, Alnwick Round Table and The Alnwick Garden Trust, organisations which work to support the local community.

From March 29 to April 15, there will be street theatre experiences running throughout the Garden, designed to educate and entertain young and old.

Things get off to a roaring start with the Shopping Trolley Dance display team – a group of groovy grannies performing choreographed dance routines sitting atop six feet tall shopping trolleys. These limber, limbo-ing ladies perform at various times on the April 1 and 2.

Nutty about nuts? Pop by to attend Acorn Academy. A crash course in everything you need to know about the natural world (in the lush surrounds of the Garden) run by Headmistress Nutella Nutkins (strict, but kind) and her trusty sidekick Professor Bramble. The Academy will be in session for inquisitive young minds on April 4, 5, 12 and 13, at various times throughout the day.

That said, if your dreams are out of this world, then you’ll want to check out Major Hopalot, pioneering astro-bunny, as he attempts to launch his rocket, Big Carrot 3, into Outer Space. Countdown commences on April 8 and 9. Will it be one small hope for a rabbit, one giant leap for rabbit-kind?

Of course, all of the divine beauty of The Alnwick Garden, including the world famous Poison Garden, will be there for you to enjoy, as well as home baked treats at the Potting Shed, hot and cold offerings at the Pavillion or traditional fish and chips at the Dishy Fishy Restaurant.

To find out more, or to book tickets, visit https://www.alnwickgarden.com to step into spring at the Alnwick Garden.