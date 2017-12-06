From the courts: From Sainsbury’s shoplifter to a sex offender

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Robert John O’Connor, 40, of Front Street, Swalwell, pleaded guilty to stealing coffee, meat and soap powder, to the value of £175.35, from a Sainsbury’s store in Washington on November 27.

He was handed a prison sentence of eight weeks, suspended for eight weeks, with an electronically-monitored curfew from 7pm until 7am.

He was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jeannette Bolton, 57, of Gertrude Street, Houghton, pleaded guilty to three counts of benefit fraud, committed between 2013 and 2016.

She was fined £200.00 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Daniel Donovan, 28, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to stealing cash to the value of £150 from a female victim in Sunderland, jointly with persons unknown, on July 15.

She was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 40 hours of unpaid work. She was told to pay the victim compensation of £250.

David Jones, 53, of Mowbray Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to, as a relevant sexual offender, failing to comply with the notification requirements annual notification requirement of the Sex Offenders’ Register, on November 9.

He was fined £180 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

David McLaughlin, 58, of Rishton Square, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police constable in the execution of her duty, on October 1, and also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Vine Place on the same date.

He was fined £100 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

Christopher Cooke, 32, of Glendale Avenue, Washington, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the unpaid work requirements of a community order. He was fined £100.