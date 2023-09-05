Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers searching for missing man Clive Chandler have issued fresh CCTV images in the hopes of bringing him home safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Chandler, 65, was reported missing on Friday evening, September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street in Cleadon towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.

However, Northumbria Police he has not returned home and has not been heard from since.

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Several images of Clive were circulated on Monday, September 4, and an appeal for information issued, and extensive searches to locate him remain ongoing.

Today officers have issued further CCTV of Clive captured two days after he was reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new footage places Clive in the Fife Avenue area of Jarrow, South Tyneside, just before 3am on Sunday, August 3.

Officers are hoping the footage will help anyone who might have seen him in the past days to recognise him and they are urging anyone with information or further CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.

He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.

Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.