Fresh images released in search for missing man Clive Chandler, who vanished after getting on bus in Cleadon
Police are increasingly concerned
Officers searching for missing man Clive Chandler have issued fresh CCTV images in the hopes of bringing him home safely.
Clive Chandler, 65, was reported missing on Friday evening, September 1.
Clive was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street in Cleadon towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.
However, Northumbria Police he has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Several images of Clive were circulated on Monday, September 4, and an appeal for information issued, and extensive searches to locate him remain ongoing.
Today officers have issued further CCTV of Clive captured two days after he was reported missing.
The new footage places Clive in the Fife Avenue area of Jarrow, South Tyneside, just before 3am on Sunday, August 3.
Officers are hoping the footage will help anyone who might have seen him in the past days to recognise him and they are urging anyone with information or further CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.
He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.
Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.
In an emergency, always dial 999.