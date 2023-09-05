News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Fresh images released in search for missing man Clive Chandler, who vanished after getting on bus in Cleadon

Police are increasingly concerned

By Ross Robertson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers searching for missing man Clive Chandler have issued fresh CCTV images in the hopes of bringing him home safely.

Clive Chandler, 65, was reported missing on Friday evening, September 1.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clive was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street in Cleadon towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.

However, Northumbria Police he has not returned home and has not been heard from since.

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Several images of Clive were circulated on Monday, September 4, and an appeal for information issued, and extensive searches to locate him remain ongoing.

Today officers have issued further CCTV of Clive captured two days after he was reported missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new footage places Clive in the Fife Avenue area of Jarrow, South Tyneside, just before 3am on Sunday, August 3.

Officers are hoping the footage will help anyone who might have seen him in the past days to recognise him and they are urging anyone with information or further CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.

He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.

Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

Related topics:HomeNorthumbria Police