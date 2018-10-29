Free Metro travel for past and present armed forces personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Armed forces personnel, cadets and veterans can travel on the Metro for free on Remembrance Sunday.

On Sunday, November 11, Metro will offer complimentary travel across its entire network to service personnel wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card, members of cadet forces wearing uniform or carrying a military ID card and veterans wearing a Veteran’s Badge or carrying a military ID card.

Metro is providing this unique benefit to mark 100 years since Armistice Day, honouring all those who gave their lives in military service, and to allow serving and former armed forces personnel to pay their respects at Remembrance services across Tyne and Wear.

Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts. This year’s commemorations are extra poignant as the country marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are proud to be marking the centenary of Armistice Day by offering free travel to armed forces personnel, cadets and veterans.

“Helping people to get to and from Remembrance services and parades is our way of paying tribute to the men and women who have sacrificed themselves in two World Wards and later conflicts.

“We appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years. Remembrance Sunday this year is the exact 100th anniversary of the Armistice and it seemed natural we should make this small, unique gesture.”

Nicola Meredith, area manager – northern, The Royal British Legion said: “The Royal British Legion would like to thank Tyne and Wear Metro for their very generous offer of free travel for service personnel and veterans. Remembrance Sunday is always a very important day for the Armed Forces community and this will be greatly appreciated by them.”

A series of specially created displays are going up at Metro stations across the five boroughs of Tyne and Wear as a tribute to the many railway workers from our region who answered the call to fight in the First World War. Each display, which is adorned with the Poppy, details the incredible and poignant stories of just some of the men who gave their lives in the war. It also focuses on the roles women took on when war broke out.

For regular travel updates regarding Tyne and Wear Metro follow @My_Metro on Twitter, find Metro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mymetrotw or visit Nexus.org.uk/metro or call Nexus on 0191 20 20 747. You can also find Metro on Instagram by searching @My_Metro