Free expert advice for Sunderland SME businesses

Businesses can receive expert advice for free about how to access new sources of funding.

A number of seminars take place throughout the North East with Sunderland among the locations.

Commercial lawyers at PG Legal will help Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) business owners with matters such as company formation, structure, forecasting and strategy.

Fund managers at NEL Fund Managers will also provide an overview of their two funds, the £18m Growth Capital Fund and £9m Small Loan Fund, and how to attract investment from them.

The Sunderland event takes place at the Grand Hotel, formerly the Marriott Hotel, on Seaburn sea front, on Thursday, September 20, from 8.30am-11am.

Phil Dean, director at PG Legal, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for North-East SMEs to learn about business growth and how to access funding.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with NEL Fund Managers. The firm has a proven track record of supporting local enterprise and economy which is something we are proud to be involved in.

“We will be on hand to provide key advice on the importance of getting businesses investor ready and preparing for the due diligence process.”

David Thomas, investment director at NEL Fund Managers, added: “Our investments make a tangible long-term impact on the sustainable success of the North-East economy, and our investment mission is to utilise these new funds as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Places for the free Sunderland seminar are limited with bookings and further information available here.