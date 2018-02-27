Fractured water pipe closes Sunderland Aquatic Centre

Sunderland Aquatic Centre's main pool is closed after a water pipe fractured.

Steve Dougal, general manager at Everyone Active, said: "Unfortunately, the main swimming pool at the Sunderland Aquatic Centre is currently closed due to an issue relating to a fractured water pipe.

"The diving pool will be open as normal for our programmed casual swimming and swimming lessons on Wednesday.

"We have instructed our external engineers to carry out a full investigation to determine the cause of the fault and carry out the essential repairs.

"We will be continually updating our website and social media pages with further information and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our members and customers for their patience during this time.”