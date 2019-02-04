Four new faces for Sunderland Software Centre-based Saggezza

Global tech company Saggezza has appointed four graduate recruits as part of its ambitious plan to double its headcount in the North East.

Sunderland Software Centre-based Saggezza, which provides software solutions for clients including one of the world’s largest private investment banks and a global credit card brand, has plans to double its headcount of 50 over the next 12 months.

The latest recruits to join the company as part of its major recruitment drive are Sakariya Madar, from the University of Kent; Umar Mahmood, from Newcastle University; Connie Leighton, from the University of York and David Hutchinson, from Northumbria University.

The business, which is headquartered in Chicago and also has offices in India, specialises in helping global clients unlock the potential of data within their businesses, by creating targeted customer communications and providing software solutions and development.

Saggezza has secured a series of lucrative contracts over recent months and will be adding to its headcount with a variety of roles to cater for its rapid growth. These include roles for graduatesoftware developers, java developers, GMC developers and performance testers, with ten immediate vacancies for full stack Java specialists.

UK managing director Martin Williams said: “We are delighted to welcome our new graduates, Sakariya, Connie, Umar and David to the team. The company has gone from strength to strength in recent years and 2019 is already shaping up to be a great one for our Sunderland office, with more new faces.

“We’ve built an enviable portfolio of clients since we opened our Software Centre office five years ago and the ever-growing number of clients and projects on our roster is testament to the fantastic work carried out by our team.

“We are always looking for ambitious and talented people to join us and these latest appointments are a perfect reflection of this. Each person brings something different, new skills and new views, and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

Saggezza is currently hiring for a variety of roles including graduate software developers, Java developers, performance testers, GMC developers and business analysts .

